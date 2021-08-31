P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of PTSI opened at $33.00 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $377.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.56.
In other P.A.M. Transportation Services news, Director W Scott Davis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $125,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,103.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 68.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About P.A.M. Transportation Services
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.
