P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of PTSI opened at $33.00 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $377.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.56.

In other P.A.M. Transportation Services news, Director W Scott Davis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $125,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,103.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 68.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

