Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) CFO John David Finley Acquires 10,000 Shares

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) CFO John David Finley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PALI opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.82. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $16.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALI. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in Palisade Bio in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $968,000. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

