Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 156.41% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Palisade Bio stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.82. Palisade Bio has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $16.02.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

In other Palisade Bio news, CFO John David Finley bought 10,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PALI. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio in the second quarter worth $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palisade Bio in the second quarter worth $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Palisade Bio in the second quarter worth $86,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Palisade Bio in the second quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palisade Bio in the second quarter worth $100,000. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.