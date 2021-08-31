Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $924,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 11.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in International Business Machines by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $138.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

