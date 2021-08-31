Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Short Interest Update

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the July 29th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 532.0 days.

PRRWF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.55. 37 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRRWF shares. CIBC upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.05.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

