Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGPHF. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Partners Group stock traded up $15.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,799.50. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 159. Partners Group has a 1-year low of $899.20 and a 1-year high of $1,825.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,652.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,474.65.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

