Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Short Interest Update

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 876,700 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the July 29th total of 616,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $7,426,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total value of $5,821,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,722 shares of company stock worth $22,890,575 in the last 90 days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.20. 223,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,504. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.42. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $130.95 and a 1 year high of $269.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

