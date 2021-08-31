PDF Solutions’ (PDFS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PDF Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $834.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.47. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 111,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

