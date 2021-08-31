Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Sells $90,855.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PEGA opened at $138.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 864.94 and a beta of 1.19. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pegasystems by 44.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 8,781.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

