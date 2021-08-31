Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $138.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $101.48 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 163.68 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,234,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $11,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 19.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 565.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 324,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,218,000 after buying an additional 275,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,786,000 after acquiring an additional 167,461 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $3,584,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

