Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 54.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,019 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Pentair by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 437,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 109,088 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Pentair by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Pentair by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 136,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,925,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. Pentair plc has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.