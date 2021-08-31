PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 49,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.02. 71,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,596. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $215.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

