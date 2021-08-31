Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$8.02 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEY. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Friday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

TSE PEY opened at C$6.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.25. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$2.32 and a twelve month high of C$8.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.52, for a total value of C$234,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,487 shares in the company, valued at C$459,575.24. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total value of C$36,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$905,961. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 33,000 shares of company stock worth $229,900 and have sold 115,967 shares worth $748,351.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

