Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Decreased by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,640 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.2% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,094,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,017,000 after purchasing an additional 230,625 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 122,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 59,083 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,609,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 34,498,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,146,834. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $258.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.