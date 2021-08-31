PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Gap Down to $21.44

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.44, but opened at $20.76. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 508 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $74,426. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 197,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 57,013 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

