PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Gap Down to $21.44

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.44, but opened at $20.76. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 508 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $74,426. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 197,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 57,013 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
