Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.19.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

