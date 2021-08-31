Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $908.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,297.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $266,130 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Photronics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 34,171.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Photronics by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 159,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

