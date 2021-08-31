Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Hits $9.80 on Top Exchanges

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for about $9.80 or 0.00020087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $16.16 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,655,699 coins and its circulating supply is 1,649,641 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

