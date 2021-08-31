PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the July 29th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 28.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 27.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 48,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 12.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 30,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,867. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

