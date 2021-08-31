PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the July 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:PMF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.07. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

