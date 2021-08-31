PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the July 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:PMF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.07. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.