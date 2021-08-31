Piper Sandler Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $70.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

