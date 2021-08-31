Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in August

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 29th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

PZRIF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. 220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $9.24.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded on April 4, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

