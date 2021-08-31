Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) President Dorvin D. Lively Sells 48,467 Shares

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PLNT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.57. 1,348,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,516. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 45.9% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 208.4% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 41,620 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,103.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 168,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after buying an additional 154,392 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

