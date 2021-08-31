Platform Technology Partners Invests $408,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.1% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 21.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

