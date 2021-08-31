Platform Technology Partners Invests $507,000 in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Black Hills by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Black Hills by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

BKH opened at $70.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.37. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.14.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.