Platform Technology Partners Invests $636,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,149 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.43.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

