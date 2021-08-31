Platform Technology Partners Invests $737,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Aptiv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $622,462,000 after acquiring an additional 149,829 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,667,000 after buying an additional 377,830 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,080,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $424,732,000 after buying an additional 150,605 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $153.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

