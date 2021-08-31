Platform Technology Partners Makes New $600,000 Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $108.28 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $108.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.32.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

