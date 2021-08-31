Platform Technology Partners Purchases Shares of 24,288 ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the period.

EMO opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

