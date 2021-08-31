Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the July 29th total of 253,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PSTV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. 1,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,870. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSTV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.