PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 46,152 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,468,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.58% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $515,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 177,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,772. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

