PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,752,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,514 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $393,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,854,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $822,726,000 after purchasing an additional 452,392 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 191,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 45,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.63. The stock had a trading volume of 537,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,344,636. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

