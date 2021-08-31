PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $759.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,647,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $759,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $2,207,000.

VUG stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.89. 30,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,948. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $307.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

