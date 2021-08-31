PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 524,390 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,313,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 524,390 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $776,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 79,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 324.2% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 36,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 832,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,900,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

