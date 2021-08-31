PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,379 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $6.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,898.72. The company had a trading volume of 24,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,429. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,632.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,366.81. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,919.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

