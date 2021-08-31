PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $1.21 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after buying an additional 170,311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,418,000 after acquiring an additional 117,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,354,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $162.30. 62,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,800. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $163.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

