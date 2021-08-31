PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $1.42 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.03. 505,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,963,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.