PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 96,927 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.49. 363,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,451,968. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

