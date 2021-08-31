PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.47. The company had a trading volume of 141,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,153. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.