Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINC. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.54.

Shares of PINC opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.82.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

