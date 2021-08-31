Probity Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.31. 14,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,866. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $3,118,218.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,510,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,295 shares of company stock worth $8,062,554. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

