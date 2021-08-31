Probity Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 49,439 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $544,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,705. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

