Probity Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,896. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

