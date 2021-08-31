Probity Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 8.7% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $41,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 716,316 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after buying an additional 486,960 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,152,000 after buying an additional 358,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,966,000 after buying an additional 334,968 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,833,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $151.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.20 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.