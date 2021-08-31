Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 1,407 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY opened at $86.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

