Project Angel Parent (MLNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MLNK stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. Project Angel Parent has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $26.84.

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MLNK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.