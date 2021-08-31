ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of OMC opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

