ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.39. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. boosted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.