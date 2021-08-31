ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $261.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.77. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $263.61. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

