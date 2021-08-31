ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.32. The stock has a market cap of $349.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.